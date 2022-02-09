Be my guest, but do your job: Rahul Gandhi on Modi's attacks, says PM afraid

Tribune News Service

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attacks on the Congress and his great-grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru were a reflection of his fear which was natural because the grand old party was speaking the truth and “exposing lies”.

“They (BJP) are a little afraid of the Congress. There is a little anxiety because Congress speaks the truth. They are in the business of marketing. They have friends. They have spawned lies. So fear is natural. That showed in Parliament. The whole speech was about what Congress did not do, what Pt Nehru did not do. But nothing on BJP’s promises. There is fear,” Gandhi said.

Citing three issues he raised in Parliament which the PM didn’t address — “the PM is creating two Indias, one for the extremely rich and one for the poor; he is attacking and capturing institutions; he’s putting India at risk by bringing China and Pakistan together”, Gandhi said he didn’t care if anyone attacked the Congress or Pt Nehru but people should understand what’s happening.

“I don’t care if you attack Congress or my great grandfather. Be my guest, but do your job,” said Gandhi.

He said foreign minister S Jaishankar who recently cited instances of China and Pakistan working together when the Congress led government was at the Centre, “doesn’t know his job very well”.

“My great-grandfather sacrificed his entire life for the country. I don’t really what anyone says. I don’t need certificates from anyone for Pt Nehru,” Gandhi said.

He said what’s important is that people understand that the “PM is putting India at risk because he has a bankrupt foreign policy and has allowed China and Pakistan to get together”.

Reacting to foreign minister S Jaishankar’s recent remarks that China and Pakistan got together earlier, Gandhi said, “The gentleman obviously does not understand his job very well. The fact is that the Belt and Road (initiative) of 90 billion dollar; Pakistan military people sitting in China looking into Pakistan and China’s military strategy, Chinese troops in POK. He (foreign minister) has to understand that there is something new that is taking place.”

He said the government was asleep and was ignoring the facts.

“The fact is the Chinese have entered Ladakh, positioned themselves in Doklam. You (government) are asleep. Please wake up because it is very dangerous for the country. If you like abusing the Congress, like abusing Nehru, be my guest but keep doing your job,” said Gandhi.

He said he had earlier warned the government of risks from Covid but no one heeded him.

“Now I am again warning you on China and Pakistan proximity,” Gandhi said.

