‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi’s remark

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 4

Amid allegations of misuse of the Central agencies against opposition leaders, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi on Thursday sparked a controversy when she asked opposition MPs in the Lok Sabha to keep mum or else the Enforcement Directorate (ED) would show up at their doorsteps.

The TMC, AAP and other opposition parties have accused the Union Minister of openly threatening rival MPs. The NCP said the insinuating threat given by Lekhi in the heat of the moment proved that central agencies were being misused.

#Enforcement Directorate #Lok Sabha