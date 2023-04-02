Be ready for emerging threats: PM Modi to forces

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reviewed India’s security challenges and operational readiness of the armed forces at a key conclave of top commanders from the Army, Navy and Air Force in Bhopal.

He called upon the three services to stay ready to deal with new and emerging threats, adding that steps were being taken to equip the forces with the necessary weapons and technologies. He was addressing senior-most commanders at the concluding session of the three-day Combined Commanders’ Conference. The pending integration of services was among the key issues discussed.

The commanders had sought inputs from field units on issues such as the “way forward” on integration and changes in “tactics techniques and procedures.” These inputs were discussed in detail.The conference provided an opportunity to the commanders to review the modernisation of the forces and military operations while discussing ways to improve the country’s defence capabilities.

India’s security challenges along the frontier with China and ways to deal with cross-border terrorism were among the key issues taken up. PM Modi was briefed by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on the discussions held during the conference.The PM complimented the armed forces for their role in nation- building and providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to friendly countries.

On the concluding day, issues such as digitisation, cyber security, challenges of social media, etc., were discussed. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had interacted with the military brass on Friday.