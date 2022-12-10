Be sensitive towards poor: Prez to trainee officers

New Delhi, December 9
President Droupadi Murmu today said ‘anonymity’, ‘ability’ and ‘austerity’ were ornaments of a civil servant and advised officer trainees to be sensitive towards the underprivileged section of the society.
Addressing trainee officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) during the valedictory function of the 97th Common Foundation Course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, the President said good governance was the need of the hour.
