Be sympathetic to BSF, V-P tells states

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 24

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhakhar today appealed to all governments, particularly those having international borders, to remain sympathetic and sensitive to the Border Security Force (BSF), the personnel of which face immense challenges in guarding India’s long, complex and porous frontiers.

Global leader Dhankhar said India was moving at an unprecedented growth trajectory and would be a global leader by 2047, the year it would commemorate a 100 years of Independence

The Vice-President also asked all the states to take affirmative steps and sensitise their machineries and mechanisms to ensure that the morale of the BSF personnel always remains high.

Delivering Rustamji Memorial Lecture-2023 during the 20th investiture ceremony of the BSF here, Dhankhar also asked the citizens in border areas to “be an extension of BSF and supportive to the force”.

At the ceremony, 35 BSF personnel were awarded, which included two Police Medals for Gallantry and 33 Police Medals for Meritorious Service.

