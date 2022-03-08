Beant case: Supreme Court orders listing of Balwant Rajoana’s plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed listing of plea of Balwant Rajoana, convicted in Beant assassination case, seeking commutation of his death penalty into life imprisonment. PTI
A-I, SpiceJet to resume flights on Delhi-D'sala route
Palampur: With tourist season set to begin, Air-India and SpiceJet will resume all flights on the Delhi-Dharamsala circuit from March 27. These were suspended two years ago because of Covid.
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Despite repeated urgings, no safe corridor for students stranded in Sumy, India tells UNSC
Tirumurti said India has managed to facilitate the safe retu...
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he's in Kiev, not hiding
In the video posted on his Facebook page late Monday night, ...
CAATSA sanctions on India would be extraordinarily foolhardy: Senator Cruz
Over the last one week, Cruz has said that the bilateral rel...
Discrimination against Sikhs has increased in US, lawmakers told
'TSA profiling for Sikh Americans and other minority groups ...
Daily Covid cases in country lowest in almost 2 years
3,993 new Covid cases, 108 more deaths reported