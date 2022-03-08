Beant case: Supreme Court orders listing of Balwant Rajoana’s plea

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed listing of plea of Balwant Rajoana, convicted in Beant assassination case, seeking commutation of his death penalty into life imprisonment. PTI

A-I, SpiceJet to resume flights on Delhi-D'sala route

Palampur: With tourist season set to begin, Air-India and SpiceJet will resume all flights on the Delhi-Dharamsala circuit from March 27. These were suspended two years ago because of Covid.