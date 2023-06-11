Bearing ‘sanskari’ children: RSS body launches guidance entailing reading of Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana, Mahabharata by pregnant women

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 11

An NGO affiliated with Rashtriya Sevika Samiti, RSS’ women’s wing, on Sunday launched a documentary and guidance titled “Garbha Sanskar”, aimed at helping pregnant women bear “cultured and patriotic children.”

The event was graced by Telangana governor Tamilsai Soundararajan, who said 60 per cent of the child’s brain develops in the womb and the foetus responds to external stimuli which was why it was important to read spiritual texts, and maintain positive thinking during the pregnancy.

“Recitations of the Sunder Kand which speaks of the miracles of Lord Hanuman could be very useful for the baby in the womb. While scientific approach will prevent complicated pregnancy, holistic approach will ensure normal pregnancy,” Soundararajan said at the launch of the guidance by Samwardhini Nyas today.

The guidance, prepared by gynaecologists working with the Nyas, speaks of encouraging pregnant women to chant mantras, shlokas and read the Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana and Mahabharata to create positive vibrations and connect with the baby in the womb.

The Nyas says the guidance has been developed on a scientific basis—from conception to delivery.

“The idea is to bear sanskari children with values of nationalism and patriotism,” the Nyas functionaries said.

The Nyas also released a documentary on the occasion.