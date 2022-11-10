‘Beedi’ worker’s daughter from Telangana clears NEET watching YouTube videos

ANI

Nizamabad, November 10

The daughter of a Beedi worker, who lost her father when she was just six-and-a-half-year old, has cleared her NEET examination and secured an MBBS seat with the help of YouTube videos.

Hailing from a small village in Telangana's Nizamabad district, Harika faced a lot of financial difficulties growing up after having lost her father. Her mother's hard work and her own efforts in addition to some valuable help from YouTube videos culminated in her clearing the NEET examination.

Harika has been allotted a seat at the Siddipet Government Medical College. She secured a 40,958 position at the all-India level in this year's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test exam and her rank at the state level was 703.

Harika said, "It was my childhood dream to become a doctor. I appeared for the NEET UG entrance examination in 2020 but my score was low for a government medical college admission. I reappeared in 2021 but still got a low score. Then, I borrowed a mobile phone from my cousin and started preparing by watching YouTube videos. I prepared for physics, chemistry and biology using YouTube."

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter Kavitha Kalvakuntla has promised to financially support Harika during her MBBS study.

Kavitha met Harika and her mother and extended support towards her dreams by handing over the first instalment of her fee.

Kavitha tweeted on Wednesday, "Dare to dream and then never stop working until you achieve them. This is the story of Harika, who passed and excelled in the MBBS exams via YouTube videos. I met her and her mother and extended my support towards her dreams by handing over the first instalment of her fee."

