Been spiritual journey for me: PM on ‘Mann ki Baat’ broadcast at UN

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his 100th episode of “Mann ki Baat” on Sunday by mentioning and praising grassroots change-makers amid an unprecedented outreach by the government and the BJP that touched the UN and Indian missions abroad, besides party offices and Raj Bhawans all over the country.

The 100th episode saw the PM reconnect with some of the change-makers in society that he had mentioned earlier. The PM went down memory lane, recalling the beginning of “Mann ki Baat” on Vijaya Dashami in 2014, which “became a solution to connect with the common man” once he moved to Delhi.

Describing the programme as “prasad ki thaal” (offering to God), which had become a “spiritual journey” for him, the PM said he would be frequently overcome with emotion when interacting with these societal and entrepreneurial trailblazers so much so that the episodes had to be re-recorded several times. At the United Nations, the 100th episode was broadcast at the Trusteeship Council Chamber at the UN headquarters. Most Indian missions abroad also broadcast the episode while several Ambassadors posted here posted pictures of themselves listening to “Mann ki Baat”.

As part of its political outreach through the 100th episode of “Mann ki Baat” in the ongoing poll season, several top BJP leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, tuned in today from various locations in India and abroad to listen to the radio programme.

Calling it an inspiring initiative to connect with the masses, the BJP leaders lauded and congratulated the PM for achieving the milestone of his monthly radio broadcast.

The Union Home Minister, after listening to the programme with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and BJP members in Mumbai, said through “Mann ki Baat”, Modi “crafts messages that venture into the nook and corner of the nation”, building bridges between the people and the government. Shinde’s presence at the event with Shah has sent a significant political message that “all is well” in the alliance government in Maharashtra.

The Defence Minister termed it “historic”. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar joined members of the Indian community in Somerset, New Jersey, US, said “Mann ki Baat” was the story of a changing India, a new India, and was a connection between India and the world.

BJP national president JP Nadda tweeted, “...It has led a transformative change in our society by popularising the stories of the people who have come up with inspiring solutions for the nation’s welfare.”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted, “Whichever topic the PM took up in his radio broadcast, became a mass movement.” UP CM Yogi Adityanath, who is on a campaign trail in Karnataka, listened to the radio broadcast in Koppal district.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, who was in Manipur, said there was “tremendous enthusiasm” among people to listen to the radio programme.

I&B Minister Anurag Thakur, who was in Punjab, said, in a series of tweets, “Today, the world became witness to the historic 100th episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’....”