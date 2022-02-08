Begin Supertech towers' demolition in 2 weeks: Supreme Court

PTI

New Delhi: A Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud on Monday ordered the authorities to begin in two weeks the demolition of 40-storey Supertech twin towers at its Emerald Court project in Noida. TNS

Santishree Pandit appointed first woman VC of JNU

New Delhi: Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit will be the first woman Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University with the Ministry of Education appointing her to the top post on Monday. TNS

Haryana quota: SC defers hearing on state’s plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has deferred the hearing on Haryana Government's petition against the High Court’s order staying the state's law providing for 75% quota to locals in private jobs. TNS

PM CARES corpus triples to Rs 10,990 cr

New Delhi: The PM CARES Fund saw its corpus grow nearly three-fold to Rs 10,990 crore in 2020-21 fiscal, while disbursal rose to Rs 3,976 crore.