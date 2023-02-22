BEL, ADA ink pact on fighter aircraft

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 21

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has signed an MoU with Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), DRDO, for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme.

AMCA is a 5th Generation, multi-role, all-weather fighter aircraft designed with high survivability and stealth capability. The plane is in the design stage and is awaiting clearance from the Cabinet Committee on Security. The MoU aims at leveraging the strengths and capabilities of BEL and ADA.