BEL, Israeli firm announce JV on missile upkeep

New Delhi, February 17
Ministry of Defence-owned public sector company Bharat Electronics Limited and Israel Aerospace Industries, Israel, have announced a joint venture that aims at a single point of contact for extending long-term product support services for India’s armed forces.
BEL and IAI are engaged in several joint programmes for the Indian defence forces. The new joint venture is being established to provide life cycle support for 'medium-range surface to air missiles'.
