Bengal to show the way in 2024, says Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi, March 8
A slogan coined by the founding father of Bangladesh, late Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, to mobilise people of the then East Pakistan was today used by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to appeal to her party cadre to defeat the BJP in the 2024 General Election.
“Turn each home of Bangla into a fortress,” Banerjee said, quoting Rahman at a meeting in Kolkata on Tuesday.
Banerjee said that if the BJP was to be defeated in 2024, Bengal would have to show the way. “Similar fortresses will have to be built in Bihar, Rajasthan, Haryana, Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya and other places,” she added. —
