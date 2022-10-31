Bengali actor Sonali Chakraborty dies at 59

PTI

Kolkata, October 31

Bengali actor Sonali Chakraborty died at a private hospital in Kolkata on Monday following a prolonged illness.

She was 59 and is survived by her actor-husband Shankar Chakraborty and their daughter.

Chakraborty, a well-known face on Bengali television, was suffering from liver complications. She was undergoing treatment at the hospital for months.

She also appeared in films such as 'Dadar Kirti' (1980), 'Har Jeet' (2002) and 'Bandhan' (2004), among others.

She was last seen in mega serial 'Gaatchora'.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over her demise, extending condolences to the bereaved family.