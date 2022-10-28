Bengaluru-bound IndiGo plane's engine catches fire; emergency declared at Delhi airport

PTI

New Delhi, October 28

An IndiGo plane declared emergency at the Delhi airport on Friday after one of its engines caught fire at the time of taxiing, according to a source.

The Bengaluru-bound A320 aircraft, which had more than 180 people on board, returned to the bay at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi, the source said.

A video on Twitter showed one of the plane’s engines on fire and sparks flying at the time of taxiing at the airport.