Bengaluru-bound IndiGo plane's engine catches fire; emergency declared at Delhi airport

New Delhi, October 28
An IndiGo plane declared emergency at the Delhi airport on Friday after one of its engines caught fire at the time of taxiing, according to a source.
The Bengaluru-bound A320 aircraft, which had more than 180 people on board, returned to the bay at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi, the source said.
A video on Twitter showed one of the plane’s engines on fire and sparks flying at the time of taxiing at the airport.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bring 26/11 masterminds to justice, Jaishankar calls upon UNSC members
Says it wasn’t a terrorist attack on Mumbai alone, but on in...
All praise for Modi, Putin says future belongs to India
Hails India’s independent foreign policy
20 days later, farmers call off protest near CM Mann's Sangrur house
No details | Farmers plan victory congregation: Sources
Government to deregulate uplinking of satellite TV channels
India sets sights on becoming uplinking hub | To cut relianc...