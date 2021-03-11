Bengaluru firm to work with Army on quantum computing

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 14

Indian Army has asked a Bangalore-based technology company to send in a proposal for implementing quantum computing communication in the force. Trials of the system have been completed successfully.

Called the request for proposal (RFP) under the procurement process of the Ministry of Defence, it has been sent out to QNu labs.

The RFP has come about after the QNu labs, a deep-technology start-up, displayed its ability to secure communication through a method called Quantum Key Distribution (QKD). A QKD system allows creation of a secure secret pair of ‘symmetric digital keys’ between two locations. The QKD helps create a non-hackable ‘channel’ on the optic fibre network for creating encryption keys which are used to encrypt critical data, voice and video.

Quantum technology has a huge potential for military application and a disruptive impact on modern-day warfare, the MoD said, adding that with this technology, India is set to join the league of global leaders with indigenous quantum communication technology. QNu labs had won the Innovation for Defence Excellence (iDEX) challenge on Quantum. Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar termed the development of indigenously QKD technology as a befitting success story of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

Army Design Bureau and the Indian Army Signals Directorate have contributed to the development of high-end quantum technology.

#indian army