Bengaluru tops in intent to hire in second quarter of this year: Employment Outlook Report

PTI

Bengaluru, September 15

Driven by the growth in the IT, ecommerce, FMCG and other allied sectors, Bengaluru has emerged as the top city in India with the highest intent to hire in the second quarter of the current financial year, a report said on Thursday.

In the July to September quarter, according to the ‘Employment Outlook Report’ of HR company TeamLease Services, 95 per cent of employers expressed the intent to hire more, compared to 91 per cent in the April to June period.

From a pan-India perspective, 61 per cent of India Inc were keen to hire during the period (a seven per cent increase over last quarter).

In Bengaluru, manufacturing and services have both showed positive intent to hire.

In the manufacturing sector, leading industries were FMCG (48 per cent), Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals (43), Manufacturing, Engineering & Infrastructure (38), Power & Energy (34) and Agriculture & Agrochemicals (30).

From the services sector perspective, leadings industries included Information Technology (97 per cent), Ecommerce & Allied Start-ups (85), Education Services (70), Telecommunications (60), Retail (Essential) (64), Retail (Non-Essential) (30), and Financial Services (55).

Sharing his views, Chief Business Officer, TeamLease Services, Mahesh Bhatt said over the last decade, Bangaluru as a market has seen exponential growth across industries, especially with the emergence of many new age internet-based companies providing varied value driven services and products.

"This positive growth momentum has led to an influx of employment opportunities across roles and sectors. More employers are keen to increase their resource pool and are also inclined to pay higher remunerations. In fact, in the coming quarters, hiring intent is further expected to be 97 per cent," he said.