‘Besharam rang’: Sanatan Dharma and Islam are not so weak that they can get affected by colours, says Danish Ali in Lok Sabha

Vibha Sharma
New Delhi, December 19
The controversy surrounding Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Besharam rang' reached Parliament on Monday with a member expressing surprise and dismay over the furore over saffron and green colours sported by the two actors in the song.
Speaking in the Lok Sabha during Zero Hour, BSP member Danish Ali said the Sanatan Dharma and Islam are not so weak that they could get affected by colours.
Several Opposition members were seen supporting Ali as he expressed surprise and dismay over the attack from the right wing over the saffron costume sported by Deepika and Shah Rukh's apparent green.
Apparently, some maulvis have also objected to the use of green colour in the song.
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale also said that calling “saffron colour ‘besharam’ was an insult to Buddhism".
Speaking to media, Athawale said saffron is not only the colour of the BJP or the Shiv Sena, but it’s the colour of the clothes that Gautam Buddha wore.
"About 2,500 years ago, it emerged as a colour of peace. Hence it is also an insult to Buddhism," he was quoted as saying.
