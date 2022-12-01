Bhai Vir Singh global meet begins today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 30

Former Chief Justice of India Justice JS Khehar (retd) will inaugurate a two-day global conference on Bhai Vir Singh in the Capital on Thursday as part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of the noted Punjabi litterateur.

The Bhai Vir Singh Sahitya Sadan, a premier literary and cultural organisation headed by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, is organising the conference in association with the Sahitya Akademi and local Khalsa College.

The conference is titled “Times, Writings and Legacy”. Surjit Patar, eminent Punjabi poet, will deliver the keynote address.

A message by Manmohan Singh will be read out on the occasion.

About 30 scholars from India and abroad, particularly from the UK, Canada, the US and Singapore, will be presenting their papers. Prof Pritam Singh Gill from Oxford Brooks will deliver the valedictory address.

One of the major issues to be discussed will be modernity and change in colonial Punjab with Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s empire coming under British control.

Climate change, degeneration of established traditional values and ecological vision of Bhai Vir Singh will also be debated by scholars during two days of the conference.

To ensure that Bhai Vir Singh’s writings which focus on environmental concerns and spirituality reach a larger audience, particularly the diaspora, the Sadan has launched projects of translation.

