Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Alappuzha district of Kerala, Rahul Gandhi to meet youngsters

PTI

Kayamkulam, September 17

The Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi entered Alappuzha district on Saturday, the seventh day of its ongoing Kerala leg.

After having lunch and rest, Gandhi will interact with some youth on the unemployment issue and is scheduled to meet special school children among others in Kayamkulam.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people gathered on either side of the National Highway to greet Gandhi.

As the foot march crossed Kollam district, Congress workers were seen protesting against unemployment in the country by standing atop a building with their upper bodies painted 'National Unemployment Day'.

"42 per cent of youth in the age group of 20-24 years are unemployed. Even before the pandemic, India had the highest unemployment rate in 45 years. For the past few years, youth have been celebrating September 17 as 'National Unemployment Day'. #BharatJodoYatra,” senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Gandhi kick-started the 10th day of the yatra with thousands of party workers accompanying him, waving party flags.

The yatra covered a distance of around 12 km and entered Alappuzha district and took a break at Kayamkulam at around 11am. It will resume at 5pm and cover over 8 km before concluding for the day with a public meeting at Cheppad.

Senior Congress leaders Kodikkunnil Suresh, K Muraleedharan, KC Venugopal and Leader of Opposition in state Assembly VD Satheesan are accompanying Gandhi.

Gandhi had on Friday night called on spiritual leader, Mata Amritanandamayi, at her ashram near Karunagappally and shared pictures with her on Facebook.

"Fortunate to have met Amritanandamayi Maa at her ashram near Karunagappally, Kollam. Very impressed by the amazing work Amma's organisation has done towards helping the poor and the downtrodden. Offered my humble salutations and received her warm, love-filled hug in return!" Gandhi said.

Ramesh had also tweeted an image of Gandhi and Amritanandamayi.