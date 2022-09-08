 Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi among 230 Congress padyatris to spend nights in 60 containers mounted on trucks : The Tribune India

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi among 230 Congress padyatris to spend nights in 60 containers mounted on trucks

Bharat Jodo Yatra organising panel chief Digvijaya Singh said the containers are like railway sleeper compartment

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi among 230 Congress padyatris to spend nights in 60 containers mounted on trucks

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other party workers during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Kanyakumari, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. PTI

PTI

Kanyakumari, September 8

About 230 Congress ‘padyatris’ participating in the party’s ambitious ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ will spend their nights in 60 containers mounted on trucks that will be moved daily from one place to another, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Thursday.

As former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and scores of party workers began the 3,570-km campaign from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, Ramesh told reporters after the morning session of the Yatra that in the containers, which will be stationed every night at temporary campsites of about two acres, there is no facility for having food or meetings.

“There is no TV inside, there is a fan,” he said, adding that the facilities of having food are provided in campsites.

The 119 “Bharat Yatris”, including Rahul Gandhi, who will walk the entire distance of 3,570 km, along with some “Atithi Yatris”, will be staying in the containers, Ramesh said.

“We are staying in the containers since yesterday. There are 60 containers in which about 230 people stay. Every day the containers will move to a new site mounted on trucks. Some are two-bed containers, some are four-bed, some six-bed and some 12-bed,” Ramesh said.

Rahul Gandhi is also staying in the container since Wednesday night, he said.

Bharat Jodo Yatra organising panel chief Digvijaya Singh said the containers are like railway sleeper compartment.

Asked if there is an air conditioner in the containers, Singh said there is no need of AC in such weather.

Elaborating on the containers, Ramesh said they are mounted on TATA trucks that are from Mumbai. “They are from a private company that is not undertaken by Adani,” he said, adding there will be mobile toilets for the yatris at the campsites.

Singh also said that it has been decided that from places where Yatra is not passing, water and soil will be brought and 5-10 saplings will be planted by Rahul Gandhi at various places where the Yatra will halt.

On Thursday, Gandhi planted saplings at the 101-year-old SMSM higher secondary school where the Congress yatris halted between the morning and evening session.

Incidentally, Mahatma Gandhi and C Rajagopalachari had also visited the school in 1937. Mahatma Gandhi had also signed the visitors’ book in Hindi and Tamil.

After the evening session of the Yatra, Ramesh tweeted, “We have just completed Day 1 of Bharat Jodo Yatra. Bharat Yatris walked about 20 kms. It’s a great beginning for the first day.” “The crowds have been huge and their enthusiasm is visible. Headlinejeevi will do a lot to distract attention but only those who walk the talk count!” he said.

At the school, Rahul Gandhi had three interactions with civil society after the 13 km padayatra this morning.

First was with women activists, second with Dalit groups and third with environmentalists. During the interactions, representations were handed over.

This pattern will continue every day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Ramesh said.

He said the yatris will halt in Scott Christian College on Thursday night.

Singh said the food at the camp sites and during the ‘padyatra’ is being arranged by the party’s state units.

He said that on everyday of the Yatra the flag will be saluted and there will be a rendition of Vande Matram and national anthem.

The Yatra formation would include Seva Dal flag contingent in front, then ‘Bharat Yatris’, and followed by state and other yatris as well as civil society members.

Ramesh also alleged that the party’s state level coordinator who wanted to visit Lakshadweep was not allowed to do so by administrator Praful Patel who was a BJP minister in Gujarat earlier.

The Bharat Yatris have also been issued standard khadi bags, which have a water bottle, an umbrella and a pair of T-shirts.

The march will cover 12 states and two Union territories in 150 days.

#Bharat Jodo Yatra #rahul gandhi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

70% share, 2 firms monopolise IMFL business in Punjab

2
Punjab

Argument over smoking leads to man's murder near Golden Temple in Amritsar

3
Punjab

After 75 years, Jalandhar man gets to know about his family in Pakistan

4
Punjab

Daughters win Faridkot royal inheritance battle

5
Entertainment

After Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Bharti Sharma will also not work in Kapil Sharma show; here is why

6
Himachal

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg

7
Business

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max launched; this is the selling price

8
World

Biden admn approves 450 million dollar security assistance for Pakistan

9
Punjab

Man commits suicide after trying to kill mother and sister in Punjab's Muktsar

10
Punjab

Week later, VK Bhawra responds to notice, poses 20 questions to Punjab Government

Don't Miss

View All
PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores
Chandigarh Injection Deaths

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla
Himachal

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla

Jalandhar: After 75 years, man gets to know about his family in Pak
Punjab

After 75 years, Jalandhar man gets to know about his family in Pakistan

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg
Himachal

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg

Daughters win Faridkot royal inheritance battle
Punjab

Daughters win Faridkot royal inheritance battle

Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km
Nation

Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him ‘Khalistani’ online, instead he is working hard on his next game against Sri Lanka: Father
Trending

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him 'Khalistani' online; he is working hard on next game, says his father

Woman fights off tiger, saves toddler son from its jaws in Madhya Pradesh
Nation

Woman fights off tiger in Madhya Pradesh; saves toddler son from its jaws

Top News

India, China begin disengagement in Gogra-Hotsprings PP-15 in eastern Ladakh

India, China begin disengagement in Gogra-Hotsprings PP 15 in eastern Ladakh: Joint statement

Beginning of disengagement process was an outcome of the 16t...

PM Modi unveils 28-ft-tall statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate

Rajpath symbolised India’s slavery; Kartavya Path will inspire citizens: PM Modi

PM unveils a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India G...

India Japan 2+2: Both countries to expand military, strategic ties in new domains

India Japan 2+2: Both countries to expand military, strategic ties in new domains

The two nations regularly participate in 3 joint exercises –...

US argues F-16 support package to Pakistan not to alter military balance; India mum

US argues F-16 support package to Pakistan not to alter military balance; India mum

Last time, when US had announced F-16 sales, then FS Jaishan...

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders embark on ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kanyakumari

Rahul Gandhi, other Congress leaders embark on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari

Ahead of the start of the padyatra, Gandhi hoists the nation...


Cities

View All

Argument over smoking leads to man’s murder near Golden Temple in Amritsar

Argument over smoking leads to man's murder near Golden Temple in Amritsar

3 Amritsar district teachers get CBSE honour for excellence

Woman jumps into Harike canal with two kids

Amritsar: Guru Nanak Dev Hospital safe haven for stray canines

Steps to improve air quality discussed in Amritsar

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Rajasthan man held for threat mail to singer’s father

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Rajasthan man held for threat mail to singer's father

PGI, PU, Golf Club top tax defaulters in city

PGI, Panjab University, Golf Club top tax defaulters in Chandigarh

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores

Doctor among 2 lose Rs 4.5L to fraudsters in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC's Mani Majra sub-office set to get makeover

Carmel Convent tragedy: Two months on, inquiry panel yet to submit report

Kartavya Path inauguration: Delhi Police ask commuters to take alternative routes to avoid jams

Kartavya Path inauguration: Delhi Police ask commuters to take alternative routes to avoid jams

DCW issues summons to Delhi Police over video showing children selling liquor

Supreme Court to go paperless for Delhi Govt vs Centre case

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg

Gangster-terror nexus revealed in Nalagarh firing case: Delhi Police

Jalandhar doctor couple’s son gets 19th rank in NEET

Jalandhar doctor couple’s son gets 19th rank in NEET

Jalandhar: Told to pay Rs 250-400 for school games, teachers raise objection

After 75 years, Jalandhar man gets to know about his family in Pakistan

Ensure adequate blood at Civil Hospital: Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary

Jalandhar: Budding players win against all odds in game of life

Ludhiana: Canal water supply among major projects get F&CC nod

Ludhiana: Canal water supply among major projects get F&CC nod

Implement mining policy to control price rise, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann urged

Notice to Punjab on bail plea of Simarjit Singh Bains

No solution to traffic congestion outside Ludhiana schools in sight

Shops constructed by violating norms sealed in Ludhiana

African swine fever: Over 480 pigs culled in district

African swine fever: Over 480 pigs culled in Patiala district

Aam Aadmi Clinic doctor quits in Patiala

‘Remove encroachments from government land in Patiala’

Housewives informed about govt schemes at Punjabi University

Lock-up death: Rights panel demands report from Patiala SSP