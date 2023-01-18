Bharat Jodo Yatra rap: Netizens troll Congress supporter, say she reminds them of Dhinchak Pooja

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 18

After a rap on Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra went viral on social media, netizens said they were reminded of cringe singer Dinchak Pooja.

While many on Twitter praised Anam Ali’s rap, they were outnumbered by trolls who said they have now “more respect for Dinchak Pooja”. Cringe pop singer Dhinchak Pooja had gone viral in 2017 for singles like “Selfie mene leli aaj” and “Dilon Ka Shooter”.

Anam Ali, however, did hit back at trolls in another video. She said she knows that trolls do not have a problem with her, but with Rahul Gandhi. Anam said she liked Bharat Jodo Yatra and this was her tribute to the movement. “Whatever I have written for Rahul Gandhi sir can neither be called a speech nor a song,” Anam said. She added that she is “technically” not a singer.

Here are some twitter reactions:

Dhinchak pooja after listening Anam Ali's Rape song: pic.twitter.com/o3RmAmeR11 — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) January 18, 2023

Dhinchak pooja when anam ali maam walks in ?? pic.twitter.com/0i9xVRLkQq — A (@AppeFizzz) January 17, 2023