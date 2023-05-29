 ‘Bharat ke truckers’: Rahul Gandhi shares video of his ‘yatra’, ‘wonderful conversation’ with truck drivers : The Tribune India

‘Bharat ke truckers’: Rahul Gandhi shares video of his ‘yatra’, ‘wonderful conversation’ with truck drivers

Gandhi undertook the journey last Monday from Delhi to Chandigarh to listen to the problems faced by truck drivers

‘Bharat ke truckers’: Rahul Gandhi shares video of his ‘yatra’, ‘wonderful conversation’ with truck drivers

Video grab: Rahul Gandhi/YouTube



PTI

New Delhi, May 29

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday shared a video of his overnight “yatra” with truck drivers and the conversations he had with them while travelling on the Delhi-Chandigarh highway.

Gandhi undertook the journey last Monday from Delhi to Chandigarh to listen to the problems faced by truck drivers.

Donning his trademark white T-shirt, Gandhi, in the video, is seen sitting inside a truck, travelling with a driver and speaking to drivers at a dhaba.

“Interesting conversation with truck drivers in six-hour Delhi-Chandigarh journey! Spending 24 hours on the road, he unites every corner of India,” he said in a tweet in Hindi while sharing a 35-second video of him during the journey.

Gandhi also shared the link of the complete video of his journey on his YouTube page.

Continuing his interaction with people just like during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi met and spoke with a group of truck drivers at a dhaba in Murthal on NH-44, and travelled on a truck from there to Chandigarh, while on his way to Shimla, the party said.

During the conversation with drivers, he decided to accompany Prem Rajpoot from Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh in his truck. Gandhi had a wonderful conversation with Rajpoot and his companion Rakesh that made the six hours pass in no time, a statement from the party said.

The complete video narrates a story that three crore Indians are directly employed in the truck industry and reports suggest that every year there is a demand for nine lakh new truck drivers.

However, according to an independent study, about 98 per cent of truck drivers, like Prem Rajpoot, a Lodhi Youth from UP, do not want their family members to join their profession. The same report also suggests most of them complained of harassment by police, and low and irregular income, the video stated.

The story that these figures reflect is the same story that was retold by the truck drivers to Gandhi, who assured them that the next Congress government will do its best to improve their plight, the party said.

Gandhi has been meeting people and listening to the voice of common Indians on a regular basis.

From visiting Old Delhi and students of Mukherjee Nagar and Delhi University to taking to a BMTC Bus and Blinkit Bike ride in Bengaluru, he has actively engaged with people from various sections of society, continuing his process of listening to people like during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjab-born gangster Amarpreet 'Chucky' Samra shot dead in Canada as he comes out of wedding reception in Vancouver

2
Nation

16-year-old girl stabbed over 20 times in horrific killing in crowded northwest Delhi neighbourhood

3
Nation

First signs of integration, Army officers cross-posted to IAF, Navy missile units

4
Haryana

Vinesh Phogat alleges private videos of women wrestlers in police detention recorded secretly by Delhi ACP ; Bajrang Punia says 'IT Cell' spreading morphed photos

5
Punjab Sidhu Moosewala Killing

Attempts to defame singer: Sidhu Moosewala’s Mother

6
Punjab

Operation Night Sweep: Bids for limited-edition whiskey, sale of substandard liquor come to fore in Punjab

7
Chandigarh

Excise Dept raids bars in Mohali district

8
Nation

IAF aircraft makes precautionary landing near Bhind in MP

9
Punjab

Ensure possession of property to landlord: Punjab and Haryana High Court to police, administration

10
Punjab

4 armed men loot Rs 40 lakh from petrol pump in Punjab's Sirhind

Don't Miss

View All
Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught
Sports

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students
Nation

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone
Jalandhar

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar
J & K

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

Top News

16-year-old girl stabbed to death in Delhi’s Rohini

16-year-old girl stabbed over 20 times in horrific killing in crowded northwest Delhi neighbourhood

In a shocking display of public apathy, people can be seen p...

Amit Shah arrives in strife-torn Manipur to bring peace

Amit Shah arrives in strife-torn Manipur to bring peace

Ethnic clashes that first broke out in Manipur have claimed ...

‘Gehlot and Pilot will contest together, we will win’: Congress claims truce in Rajasthan

'Gehlot and Pilot will contest together, we will win': Congress claims truce in Rajasthan

Four-hour meeting held at Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence

Civilian shot by suspected militants in J-K’s Anantnag

Civilian shot by suspected militants in J-K’s Anantnag

Victim, identified as Deepu, hailed from Udhampur district

CBI books British company Rolls Royce, arms dealers for alleged corruption in Advanced Jet Trainer deal

CBI books British company Rolls Royce, arms dealers for alleged corruption in Advanced Jet Trainer deal

It is alleged during 2003-12, accused entered into a conspir...


Cities

View All

Suspected Pakistani drone shot down near International Border in Punjab's Amritsar

Suspected Pakistani drone shot down near International Border in Punjab's Amritsar

Rs 5-lakh robbery case cracked, 4 arrested

Kiosks near Golden Temple ransacked; traders miffed

Swindler dupes shopkeeper in name of MLA

Randhawa takes charge as PSPCL border zone Engineer-in-Chief

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

Draft policy focuses on inclusive education for special children

Draft policy focuses on inclusive education for special children

3 members of Jassi gang nabbed

Excise Dept raids bars in Mohali district

Three days left, 50% yet to pay property tax

Civic body mulls tree census, writes to Dehradun institute

16-year-old girl stabbed to death in Delhi’s Rohini

16-year-old girl stabbed over 20 times in horrific killing in crowded northwest Delhi neighbourhood

Delhi, Punjab Congress leaders meet Kharge, Rahul; indications may not support AAP on Ordinance issue

Shahbad Dairy murder: Victim’s parents demand capital punishment for accused

Your responsibility to take care of law and order: Kejriwal tells Delhi L-G over Shahbad Dairy murder

Shahbad Dairy murder: 16 stabs, fractured skull, chilling details emerge from postmortem of Delhi teen

Choked Bist Doab Canal has farmers worried

Choked Bist Doab Canal has farmers worried

Demanding BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s arrest, farmers march towards Governor’s residence

Imperative for Punjab to save its rivers: Speaker

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone

Women farm activists from Punjab headed for Delhi stopped at Ambala

Vigilance Bureau initiates probe of corruption charges against 4 Ludhiana MC officials

Vigilance Bureau initiates probe of corruption charges against 4 Ludhiana MC officials

Three arrested with 1.6 kg of heroin worth Rs 8 crore in Ludhiana

5 mobile phones, tobacco seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Man, kin booked for sexually harassing daughter-in-law

Three miscreants attack biker, take away vehicle

Over 1 lakh kids administered polio drops on Day 1 of vaccination drive

Over 1 lakh kids administered polio drops on Day 1 of vaccination drive

Seven arrested for immoral trafficking

Class VIII district topper honoured