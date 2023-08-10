‘Bharat Mata’ apparently unparliamentary word in India nowadays: Rahul on his expunged remarks in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, August 10
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said ‘Bharat Mata’ is apparently an unparliamentary word in the country, a day after some of his remarks made in the Lok Sabha during the no-trust motion were expunged by Speaker Om Birla.
“Apparently, Bharat Mata is an unparliamentary word in India nowadays,” Gandhi told reporters when asked about some of his comments during the debate expunged from the records of Parliament.
Gandhi left the Parliament just before the Prime Minister replied to the no-confidence motion that was moved by the Congress on behalf of the opposition bloc INDIA, saying he had some work.
Some of Gandhi’s remarks on ‘Bharat Mata’ made during the second day of the debate on the no-confidence motion were expunged from the records late on Wednesday night by the Lok Sabha Speaker.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar named Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister
Kakar, a lawmaker belonging to Balochistan Awami Party, will...
Eiffel Tower evacuated after bomb threat: Le Parisien
Bomb disposals expert have been dispatched to the spot
Bengal rural polls: PM Modi slams TMC's 'khooni khela'; Mamata Banerjee hits back
Banerjee urges PM to ‘behave’ and accused him of maligning t...
Haryana Government extends Ayushman Bharat scheme to families with annual income up to Rs 3 lakh
8 lakh more families to benefit under the scheme
Sex with wife below 18 is rape under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
Human traffickers have been using marriage as an alibi to ra...