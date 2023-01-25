BharOS mobile operating system tested

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 24

Union Minister for Communication, Electronics and Information Technology Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday tested BharOS — an indigenous mobile operating system developed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras. Union Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnav was also present on the occasion.

Notably, BharOS, a new mobile operating system, developed by JandK Operations Private Limited (JandKops), which has been incubated by IIT-Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, a not-for-profit company. The operating system is a software that will be the core interface on a smartphone like Android by Google and iOS by Apple.

Pradhan said the poor people of the country would be the main beneficiary of a strong, indigenous, dependable and self-reliant digital infrastructure. BharOS was a successful step towards data privacy, he added.

Pradhan said the successful test of BharOS was an important initiative towards fulfilling PM Narendra Modi’s vision of a strong, indigenous & self-reliant digital infrastructure in India. The minister said the project aimed at reducing the dependency on foreign OS in smartphones and promoting the use of locally developed technology.