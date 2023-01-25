BharOS mobile operating system tested

New Delhi, January 24
Union Minister for Communication, Electronics and Information Technology Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday tested BharOS — an indigenous mobile operating system developed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras. Union Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnav was also present on the occasion.
Notably, BharOS, a new mobile operating system, developed by JandK Operations Private Limited (JandKops), which has been incubated by IIT-Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, a not-for-profit company. The operating system is a software that will be the core interface on a smartphone like Android by Google and iOS by Apple.
Pradhan said the poor people of the country would be the main beneficiary of a strong, indigenous, dependable and self-reliant digital infrastructure. BharOS was a successful step towards data privacy, he added.
Pradhan said the successful test of BharOS was an important initiative towards fulfilling PM Narendra Modi’s vision of a strong, indigenous & self-reliant digital infrastructure in India. The minister said the project aimed at reducing the dependency on foreign OS in smartphones and promoting the use of locally developed technology.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court grants interim bail to Ashish Mishra for 8 weeks in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case
A Bench led by Justice Surya Kant -- which had on January 19...
AK Antony's son resigns from all Congress posts following uproar over tweet against BBC documentary
Says can’t be a ‘chamcha’ peddling destructive narratives
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case in which 17 people were killed
Because of 'lack of evidence', the court acquitted all the 2...