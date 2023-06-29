Bhim Army chief shot at, injured

PTI

Saharanpur (UP), June 28

Dalit leader and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was injured when unidentified assailants opened fire at his car in Deoband on Wednesday, the police said. Azad (36) had gone to a supporter’s house in Saharanpur district’s Deoband, they said, adding that the assailants fired multiple shots at his SUV when he was leaving.

“The assailants were in a car and opened fire at Azad’s SUV from the right side. A bullet grazed his abdomen. He has been admitted to a hospital and his condition is stable,” SP (City) Abimanyu Manglik said.

According to the police, the vehicle used by the assailants carried a Haryana registration number.