Bhim Army chief shot at, injured

Saharanpur (UP), June 28
Dalit leader and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was injured when unidentified assailants opened fire at his car in Deoband on Wednesday, the police said. Azad (36) had gone to a supporter’s house in Saharanpur district’s Deoband, they said, adding that the assailants fired multiple shots at his SUV when he was leaving.
“The assailants were in a car and opened fire at Azad’s SUV from the right side. A bullet grazed his abdomen. He has been admitted to a hospital and his condition is stable,” SP (City) Abimanyu Manglik said.
According to the police, the vehicle used by the assailants carried a Haryana registration number.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nod to Rs 3.7L cr farm plan with 'go organic' message
Govt rolls out PM-PRANAM to promote eco-friendly manure
Sugarcane price hiked by Rs 10, to fetch Rs 315/quintal
Cane FRP has gone up by Rs 105 since 2014
AAP lends in-principle support to UCC, calls for wider debate
Congress-led Oppn flags ‘polarisation bid’ | AIMPLB to oppos...
Big R&D push, Cabinet approves Bill to set up National Research Foundation
Focus on strategic areas | Rs 50K cr earmarked till 2027-28