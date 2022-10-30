 Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh’s wife alleges mental harassment, says instigated to commit suicide : The Tribune India

Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh’s wife alleges mental harassment, says instigated to commit suicide

According to the complaint, when she was pregnant, she was given a medicine, which led to her miscarriage

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

Ballia (UP), October 30

Bhojpuri film actor Pawan Singh’s wife Jyoti Singh has accused him of causing mental harassment, forcing her to go for an abortion and instigating to commit suicide.

Ballia city police station incharge Inspector Praveen Kumar Singh on Sunday said a complaint from Jyoti Singh has been received and they are investigating the matter. Actor Pawan Singh did not respond to the calls.

Jyoti Singh, a resident of Middhi locality here, said in her complaint that she was married to the actor on Mar 6, 2018.

A few days after their marriage, Pawan Singh, his mother Pratima Devi and sister started taunting her for her looks, she alleged.

Jyoti claimed that her mother-in-law took away about Rs 50 lakh she got from her maternal uncle and started abusing her every day.

She alleged that apart from being tortured in various ways, she was being instigated to commit suicide.

According to the complaint, when she was pregnant, she was given a medicine, which led to her miscarriage.

She alleged that her husband started abusing and assaulting her after getting drunk and instigating her to commit suicide.

Alleging mental harassment by her husband, she said a Mercedes car was demanded from her.

Jyoti told PTI that she had all proof of her complaint and will make it public at the right time.

She had filed a maintenance suit against the actor in a family court on April 22, on which Pawan Singh was served a notice by the court and told to be present in the hearing on November 5.

Pawan Singh, 36, is a Bhojpuri actor and shot to fame with song “Lollipop Lagelu” in 2014. He had earlier married to Neelam in 2014 and in 2015, she had committed suicide.

