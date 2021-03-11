Bhojpuri singer BJP pick for Azamgarh

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, June 4

Putting speculations regarding Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to rest, the BJP today fielded former MLC Ghanshyam Lodhi for the byelection to the Rampur Lok Sabha constituency. The party also named Bhojpuri singer Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirhua’ as its candidate from Azamgarh.

Both Lodhi and Nirhua belong to the OBC communities.

The June 23 byelections to the two key Lok Sabha seats in UP were necessitated following the resignation of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav from Azamgarh and controversial SP leader Azam Khan from Rampur after they were elected to the UP Vidhan Sabha in the recent elections.

Both constituencies are traditional SP bastions.

After Naqvi was not fielded for the Rajya Sabha elections, there was a buzz that he may be fielded from Rampur.

Sources claim Naqvi “himself declined” the proposal to contest from Rampur, while speculations are rife that he could be the BJP candidate for the post of the Vice President of the country or appointed a Governor or deputed to the party organisation ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, the BJP has fielded Tripura CM Manik Saha from the Town Bordowali Assembly seat in Tripura and Rajesh Bhatia from Rajinder Nagar, Delhi.