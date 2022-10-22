Bhopal man killed while trying to resolve couple's dispute over cooking chicken

Bhopal, October 22
A man died while resolving a neighbouring couple's dispute over cooking chicken at home in Chawani Pathar village under Bilkhiriya police station in Bhopal, an official said.
The incident occurred on Tuesday but it came to the fore after the arrest of the accused Pappu Ahirwar on Friday.
Bhopal Dehat Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Lata Karketa said the couple fought over cooking chicken at home on Tuesday. The woman refused to cook chicken at home on Tuesday. Following that, her husband Pappu Ahirwar assaulted the woman. Some people living in the neighbourhood reached there and resolved the dispute between the couple.
But later, Pappu reached the house of one of his neighbours, Bablu Ahirwar and attacked him with a stick. Due to this he sustained severe injuries and was admitted to Hamidia Hospital where doctors declared him dead.
The accused Pappu Ahirwar has been arrested and further investigation is going on, SP Karketa added.
