Bhubaneswar to get first international flight, IndiGo to start services to Dubai on May 15

Bhubaneswar, April 1
The Bhubaneswar airport will get its maiden international flight with IndiGo starting a direct service to Dubai from May 15, officials said.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched ticket sales for the flight on the occasion of Utkal Dibasa on Saturday.
IndiGo will operate the service thrice a week—Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The inaugural ticket price is Rs 10,000 per sector, an official said.
“Connectivity is the key to development and it has been a focus area of our government. Direct connectivity with Dubai which is one of the biggest aviation hubs will open up a direct gateway to the world,” Patnaik said.
The flight service will have a huge multiplier effect on investment in Odisha in sectors like IT, manufacturing and tourism, he said.
IndiGo’s Head of Global Sales Vinay Malhotra said the airline has been at the forefront of enhancing international connectivity at affordable fares.
Patnaik handed the first eight tickets to ‘Mission Shakti’ women, sportspersons, tribal leaders, ‘Skilled in Odisha’ students and artists.
Soon, flights to Singapore and Bangkok will also commence, an official said.
Thanking Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia for facilitating the services, Patnaik said a large delegation from the state will travel on the first flight to Dubai.
