 Bhushan has numbers to get aide as WFI boss : The Tribune India

Bhushan has numbers to get aide as WFI boss

23 of 25 state/UT units with outgoing president

Bhushan has numbers to get aide as WFI boss


Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, June 16

With their main demand for the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh remaining unfulfilled, wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik and their supporters are in for a further setback.

Electoral college

  • There are 25 affiliated units of the WFI, which will send two names to be part of the WFI electoral college
  • Except Maharashtra & Punjab, all 23 bodies are likely to vote for Brij Bhushan’s candidate

The wrestlers have already made peace with the fact that the WFI chief will not be arrested as the Delhi Police have recommended dropping of POCSO charges against the BJP MP. The police have charged him with sexual harassment and stalking six women wrestlers in a 1,500-page chargesheet.

Now, the wrestlers’ priority is that no one from Brij Bhushan’s family or his close associates should get elected to the new executive body that will assume office after the July 6 elections. Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had assured them on June 7 that they would not allow Brij Bhushan’s family members or his associates to contest the WFI elections.

This rules out his son Karan Bhushan and his two sons-in-law Vishal Singh and Aditya Pratap Singh, besides his close associates — former Olympian Jai Prakash, who heads the Delhi unit, and Uttarakhand secretary Satya Pal Singh Deshwal — from taking over.

“We had identified five persons whom we don’t want to be part of the new body,” said a coach close to the wrestlers.

However, a look at the WFI-affiliated state and UT bodies clearly shows that whosoever takes over will be an aide of Brij Bhushan. As of now, there are 25 affiliated units of the WFI. The units will send two names, who are members of their executive bodies, to be part of the WFI electoral college. The WFI bylaws stipulate that only those who are part of the executive bodies of the state of UT affiliates can take part in the elections.

The full list will be officially out on June 22 as per the election notification released by Justice Mahesh Mittal Kumar (retd), who has been appointed as the returning officer. Except Maharashtra, where there is dispute about the validity of the state unit, and Punjab, which is headed by two-time Asian Games medallist Kartar Singh with whom the outgoing WFI chief has a strained relationship, all 23 bodies are likely to vote for Brij Bhushan’s candidate.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

15 die in Canada highway crash as truck hits bus

2
Punjab

Giani Raghubir Singh appointed Akal Takht Jathedar

3
Himachal

In Himachal's Chamba, a mob of 1,000 sets 'honour killing' accused's house on fire; CM Sukhu urges people not to give communal colour to incident

4
Trending

Video: Sunny Deol flaunts his henna-adorned hand at son Karan Deol's mehendi; Dharmendra dances his heart out in typical Punjabi style

5
Haryana

ED arrests nephew of former Panchkula special judge in money-laundering case

6
Diaspora

US eases norms on eligibility criteria for those awaiting Green Card

7
Delhi

Kenyan woman held at Delhi airport with Rs 13-crore cocaine dissolved in 2 whiskey bottles

8
J & K

Five militants trained in guerrilla warfare in Afghanistan-Pak theatre killed in ambush in J-K's Kupwara

9
Nation

Doctors accused of leaving scissors inside man's body after surgery at Jaipur hospital, patient dies

10
Nation

Cyclone Biparjoy leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat; 1,000 villages without power; trees uprooted, houses damaged

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

Union minister’s house set ablaze in Manipur, MHA rushes CRPF DG

Union minister’s house set ablaze in Manipur, MHA rushes CRPF DG

Supplies hit as tribals block highways I Mob clashes with se...

Cyclone Biparjoy leaves 1,000 Gujarat villages in dark

Cyclone Biparjoy leaves 1,000 Gujarat villages in dark

Nehru memorial now PM museum

Nehru memorial now PM museum

Renaming smacks of pettiness: Cong | Apolitical move, sectio...

Bhushan has numbers to get aide as WFI boss

Bhushan has numbers to get aide as WFI boss

23 of 25 state/UT units with outgoing president

Raghubir Singh new Akal Takht Jathedar

Raghubir Singh new Akal Takht Jathedar

Replaces Harpreet Singh, who ‘volunteered’ to quit after ove...


Cities

View All

Domestic workers demand welfare board in every state

Domestic workers demand welfare board in every state

Pangoora gets another infant; tally of those saved rises to 190

Flood control rooms set up at district, subdivision levels

Sans maintenance, SGTB Nagar parks degenerate into wild growth

Maze of telecom wires on MC infra threatens to turn safety hazard in city

Canadian govt to probe visa fraud, issue temporary permits to Indian students

Canadian govt to probe visa fraud, issue temporary permits to Indian students

Relief in offing for traders facing pending VAT cases

Relief in offing for traders facing pending VAT cases

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

GST numbers of two dealers suspended

Memoir of former Punjab Chief Secretary released

Administrator launches ‘mPassport Police App’

Barjinder S Hamdard sends reply to Vigilance

Barjinder S Hamdard sends reply to Vigilance

PUDA complex caught in web of low-hanging wires

Cops nab 5 who pulled off 35 thefts in rural areas

New Baradari parks lost in wild growth, official apathy

Kapurthala man seeks halt to construction work under Phagwara housing scheme

Delhi rain brings relief from scorching heat

Delhi rain brings relief from scorching heat

Noida police attach gangster's Rs 1.5-crore house

Anticipatory bail to be granted only in extraordinary cases, says Delhi court

In a city gasping for breath, felling of trees should be last resort: Delhi High Court

5-year-old falls to death from 8th floor in Noida

Road dug up to install water pipes, Ludhiana residents suffer

Road dug up to install water pipes, Ludhiana residents suffer

Rs 8.49 crore robbery: Ludhiana Cops launch operation ‘Let’s Cage Queen Bee’

Nihang hacked to death, 2 held

Now, app to catch property tax defaulters

Deadline nearing, work on revamp of 27 facilities yet to be completed

Punjabi varsity to make archived Vidhan Sabha debates searchable

Punjabi varsity to make archived Vidhan Sabha debates searchable

Rain gain: Rs 177-crore for PSPCL in two weeks

2 lakh sites inspected for dengue larvae in district

Goldsmiths seek arms licences

3 arrested for stealing car from gurdwara