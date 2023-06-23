 Big Opposition meeting to chart roadmap for 2024 Lok Sabha polls begins in Patna : The Tribune India

The meeting is being hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav

Nitish Kumar receives Mallikarjun Kharge in Patna. PTI



PTI

Patna, June 23

Top leaders of Opposition parties began deliberations here on Friday to chalk out a roadmap for the formation of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Sources said the meeting is being seen as a starting point for the Opposition parties to come together to take on the Narendra Modi-led BJP.

Therefore, a basic outline and roadmap for Opposition unity are likely to be deliberated upon with the contentious issue of seat-sharing and leadership questions to be avoided for now, they said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge,  party leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab's Bhagwant Mann, Tamil Nadu's MK Stalin, Jharkhand's Hemant Soren, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, Maharashtra's former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, and NCP president Sharad Pawar are among the leaders attending the first high-level Opposition meeting.

A day before the crucial deliberations, fissures in the Opposition ranks came to the fore with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sources saying the party will walk out of the meeting if the Congress does not promise its support against the Centre's ordinance on the control of administrative services in Delhi.

All eyes are on the meeting's agenda and whether the Centre's ordinance on the control of administrative services in the national capital would be a key part of the discussions as the AAP wants.

Keeping cards close to its chest, the Congress has so far kept its stand ambiguous as to whether it would support the AAP or not when the ordinance is put to test in Parliament by the BJP-led Centre.

Asked about the ordinance issue and AAP's ultimatum, Kharge, before leaving for Patna on Friday morning, said his party would take a decision on it before Parliament's Monsoon Session and wondered why it was being talked about elsewhere when it was a matter that pertains to Parliament.

"Opposing or proposing it does not happen outside, it happens in Parliament. Before Parliament begins, all parties decide what issues they have to work on together. They know it and even their leaders come to our all-party meetings. I don't know why is there so much publicity about it outside," Kharge said.

Ahead of the meeting, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said all Opposition parties are going to defeat the BJP in the 2024 general election unitedly.

Accusing the BJP of working to "divide India and spread hate and violence", he asserted that a fight of ideologies is going on in India. 

