Big win for Hindu petitioners in Varanasi, court orders Gyanwapi survey report by May 17

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, May 12

Hindu petitioners on Thursday registered a major win with a local court in Varanasi ordering a survey report on the Gyanvapi Masjid Shringar Gauri premises by May 17.

Rejecting the request of Anjuman Intejamia Masajid for changing the advocate commissioner in Shringar Gauri worship case, the court of the civil judge ordered that Ajay Kumar Mishra will continue as advocate commissioner.

The court appointed Vishal Singh as special advocate commissioner and Ajay Pratap Singh as assistant advocate commissioner, strictly directing the district administration to ensure that the survey is not held up and the report submitted before it on May 17.

The case relates to five women asking to be allowed to pray at Shringar Gauri, a Hindu shrine behind the Gyanvapi mosque adjacent to the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

A court-appointed commissioner on Friday-Saturday conducted videography and survey of some areas outside the Masjid in the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex which could not be completed.

The survey had to be stalled amid protests.

The caretaker committee of the Gyanvapi mosque and its lawyers have said they are opposed to any videography inside the mosque.

Considering the sensitivity of the situation, the administration beefed up security around the court premises and the temple complex ahead of the order. The BJP has welcomed the decision.

However, Hindu petitioners suffered a setback in Taj Mahal case

The two-judge bench of the Allahabad High Court rejected the plea of the petitioner who sought opening of the 22 locked rooms in the Taj Mahal, stating that the truth about the iconic monument needs to come out.

The petitioner said he will now approach the Supreme Cour

There is another case related to the Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura in the court.

A person called Manish Yadav, who claims to be a descendant of Lord Krishna, had moved the Allahabad High Court seeking the time-bound hearing of his plea seeking the removal of the Shahi Idgah Mosque situated adjacent to Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura.