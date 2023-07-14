Bihar BJP leader dies ‘following lathicharge’

Patna, July 13
A BJP leader in Bihar on Thursday died while taking part in a "Vidhan Sabha march" against the Nitish Kumar government, evoking allegations from senior party leaders that he was "killed in a brutal lathicharge". Party's Jehanabad district general secretary Vijay Singh was brought in an unconscious state to the Patna Medical College and Hospital where he died.
BJP president JP Nadda claimed in a tweet that the lathicharge on BJP workers was the result of the failure and indignation of the state government.
