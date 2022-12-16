Bihar hooch tragedy issue reaches Supreme Court

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, December 16

The issue of the recent hooch tragedy in Saran district of Bihar, which has claimed 50 lives, reached the Supreme Court on Friday with an NGO filing a PIL seeking appointment of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe it.

Filed by Aryavartha Mahasabha Foundation, the PIL sought a direction to the Centre to formulate a national action plan to check manufacture, trade and sale of illicit liquor.

The PIL urged the top court to direct the Bihar government to adequately compensate the victims' families.

“It's because of their (state government's) inaction, lives have been lost, rights of people have been breached,” the petitioner alleged.

On Friday, the petition was mentioned before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud for urgent listing.

However, the Bench refused to grant urgent listing as the petition was not in the Friday's mentioning list.

"If it's so important, you should have listed...However, important the matter is, there is discipline in my court...Sorry!" the CJI told the counsel who mentioned the PIL for urgent listing.

The Bihar government has already sent up a 31-member SIT led by Sonpur Additional Superintendent of Police Anjani Kumar.

On Thursday, the top court had cautioned the Punjab government against Bihar-type hooch tragedies.

“Have you seen Bihar today? This is exactly what we want to avoid," a Bench led by Justice MR Shah had told the Punjab government referring to the hooch tragedy in Saran district of Bihar.

