 Bihar IAS officer apologises for her ‘condom’, ‘sanitary pad’ remarks : The Tribune India

Bihar IAS officer apologises for her ‘condom’, ‘sanitary pad’ remarks

Earlier in the day, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took cognisance of the matter and said that he will look into it and take action

Bihar IAS officer apologises for her ‘condom’, ‘sanitary pad’ remarks

In a letter, Bamhrah explained the utility of the “Shashakt Beti Samridh Bihar” event and apologised to the girl students. Video grab- Twitter/@AmritaRathodBJP

Patna, September 29

Senior IAS officer and Bihar Women and Children Development Corporation Managing Director Harjot Kaur Bamhrah, who had stirred up a controversy with her snide and abrasive responses to school girls in a public event here, on Thursday apologised for her remarks.

In a letter, Bamhrah explained the utility of the “Shashakt Beti Samridh Bihar” event and apologised to the girl students. “If any girl was feeling hurt over my statements, I apologise to them.” Earlier in the day, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took cognisance of the matter and said that he will look into it and take action.

At the event, as a student asked Bamhrah that the government is providing school dress, scholarship, bicycles and many other facilities to students, can’t it provide sanitary pads for Rs 20 to 30 to girl students - drawing applause, Bamhrah hit out, saying that people are clapping over the question but these are endless demands.

“Today, the government would provide you with sanitary pads for Rs 20 to Rs 30. Then you ask for jeans, pants and then, beautiful shoes,” she said but did not stop there.

“When it comes to family planning, will the government give condoms (Nirodh) to you. Why would I have a habit of taking everything free from the government? What is the need of it?” At that, the student said the government comes to them to seek their votes. Bamhrah angrily replied that “this is the height of stupidity. You don’t vote and go to Pakistan. You are giving a vote to take money and facilities from the government”.

That girl student responded that she is an Indian and why would she go to Pakistan?

“The government is providing facilities from the money of taxpayers. If taxpayers are paying taxes to the government, why would they not demand for the services?” she asked.

Another girl student claimed problem in toilets for girls in the school, saying that the boys also enter the girls’ toilet and make them uncomfortable.

At this, Bamhrah asked if every student present in the hall has separate toilets for them at home, leaving many in the audience surprised and shocked at the tenor of the senior IAS officer who demeaned the girl students.

IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Tit for tat, Canada advisory against visiting Punjab, Gujarat

2
Entertainment

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'

3
J & K

Video: Moments before encounter, watch Indian army officer video-calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender

4
Nation

No change in Army regiments' names

5
Nation

Ashok Gehlot opts out of race for Congress chief, apologises to Sonia Gandhi for Sunday events

6
Trending

Video: 'Today, you are asking for sanitary pads, tomorrow you will ask for condoms', Bihar woman IAS officer's snarky reply to schoolgirl

7
Diaspora

Canada Lower House passes resolution for Hindu Heritage Month

8
Chandigarh World Heart Day

Covid increases risk of heart attack: Doctor

9
Diaspora

Indian-American Uber Eats delivery person stabbed by career criminal in US

10
Punjab

Congress MLAs create ruckus in Punjab Assembly, carry slogans against minister Fauja Singh Sarari

Don't Miss

View All
Moments before encounter, Indian army officer video calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender
J & K

Video: Moments before encounter, watch Indian army officer video-calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'
Entertainment

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'

Recipient of kidney & pancreas delivers baby, 4 yrs after surgery
Chandigarh

Recipient of kidney & pancreas delivers baby at PGI, 4 yrs after surgery

Bathinda hospital OT without a door
Punjab

Bathinda hospital OT without a door

Nandita adjudged best lady chef in country
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Students protest shortage of teachers
Haryana

Peon teaches English at govt school in Rohtak

Deepika Padukone rushed to hospital after feeling uneasy
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone feeling better after being rushed to hospital

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab
Chandigarh

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab

Top News

Congress presidential poll nominations end tomorrow: Party rushes to find consensus candidate

Ashok Gehlot opts out of race for Congress chief, apologises to Sonia Gandhi for Sunday events

Gehlot’s written apology appears to be the tool to broker pe...

Sachin Pilot meets Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath

Sachin Pilot meets Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, discusses events in Rajasthan

‘Our priority is to win 2023 assembly polls in Rajasthan for...

Congress MLAs create ruckus in Punjab Assembly, carry slogans against minister Fauja Singh Sarari

Congress MLAs create ruckus in Punjab Assembly, carry slogans against minister Fauja Singh Sarari

Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa demands...

Unmarried women also entitled to abortion: Supreme Court

All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court

Rape includes marital rape for purpose of MTP Act

Security staff having food or refreshments on duty will be removed from rolls: AIIMS

Security staff having food or refreshments on duty will be removed from rolls: AIIMS

Newly appointed director M Srinivas directs hospital staff t...


Cities

View All

Man guns down father over property dispute in Tarn Taran

Man guns down father over property dispute in Tarn Taran

Candlelight march, freedom runs, cycle rallies mark Bhagat Singh’s birth anniv celebrations

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria brought on production warrant

Take precautions against dengue: Amritsar Health Dept

Road infra needed under Smart City still eludes Amritsar city

Cotton crop damaged in Mansa

Cotton crop damaged in Mansa

14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Post flak, ~1K fine put on hold at rly station

Post flak, Rs 1K fine put on hold at Chandigarh Railway Station

DRDO to develop training aids for security forces’ dogs

Chandigarh Health Department withdraws lease extension orders for shops at health facilities

Chandigarh cop gets bail in property grab case

Punjab Governor kicks off work on clearing Dadu Majra legacy waste

Yamuna water level receding but still above danger mark

Yamuna water level receding but still above danger mark

Security staff having food or refreshments on duty will be removed from rolls: AIIMS

3 premises used by PFI in Delhi ordered to be sealed

Delhi International Airport becomes 5G network-compliant

Noida police book 75 pro-Shrikant Tyagi protesters

Man plans own robbery, arrested

Jalandhar man plans own robbery, arrested

Jalandhar pays tribute to Bhagat Singh on birth anniversary

City pays tribute to Bhagat Singh on birth anniv

Patriotism in Nawanshahr, Kapurthala’s air

Candle march held in Hoshiarpur

4 die of swine flu in Moga

4 die of swine flu in Moga

Factory worker’s murder solved in Ludhiana

Paddy procurement set to begin in Ludhiana district from Saturday

Ludhiana pays tribute to Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh

'Committed to making martyr's vision a reality'

Patiala: Deferred at eleventh hour over ruckus, Rajindra Gymkhana poll on course

Patiala: Deferred at eleventh hour over ruckus, Rajindra Gymkhana poll on course

Punjabi University staff taking PR of other nations under lens

Health officials challan sweets shop in Patiala, collect seven samples