Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

Chandigarh, February 23
Have you ever thought of renting a helicopter as a wedding ride? If you are in Bihar, then you may be lucky.
A local mechanic there has converted a Tata Nano car into a helicopter and is renting it out for weddings.
The only flaw is that this nano helicopter cannot fly. This did not keep Guddu Sharma away from getting famous and his invention has gone viral on the social media.
Pictures of this unique nano helicopter have gone viral, where wings mounted on the roof of the car can be seem, making it look like a chopper.
Feathers have also been installed in its rear part.
Gudu Sharma claims that he spent around Rs 2 lakh to modify the old Nano. He rents it out for weddings at a nominal cost of Rs 15,000.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...
‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin
Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...
India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis
The 15-nation UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting...
Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest
Malik (62) was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned ...
Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha
Shares a video of Yadav purportedly not receiving the bust o...