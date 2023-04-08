Bihar teen issues threat to PM Modi, held

PTI

Noida, April 7

The Noida police on Friday apprehended a teenager from Lucknow, who is believed to have sent an email to a media house, threatening to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said.

The boy was produced in a juvenile court here later in the day and was granted bail. The bail was granted since the charges invoked in the case were bailable, the officials said.

The 16-year-old boy from Bihar was picked up from the Chinhat area of the state capital on Friday morning and has been brought here.