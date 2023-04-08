Bihar teen issues threat to PM Modi, held

Noida, April 7
The Noida police on Friday apprehended a teenager from Lucknow, who is believed to have sent an email to a media house, threatening to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said.
The boy was produced in a juvenile court here later in the day and was granted bail. The bail was granted since the charges invoked in the case were bailable, the officials said.
The 16-year-old boy from Bihar was picked up from the Chinhat area of the state capital on Friday morning and has been brought here.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP’s South push with Karnataka polls in mind
Congress won’t cross halfway mark in May 10 poll: Minister
Gender bias in promotions, Supreme Court raps Ministry of Defence
Ministry on notice over women officers’ plea alleging unfair...
Ramp up testing, govt tells states amid Covid surge
Himachal, Haryana among 8 states with high positivity rate
No written exam till Class II: National Curriculum Framework draft
Says assessment methods should not burden children
Haryana doesn't go by book on Rs 4-crore order for 149 libraries
Lokayukta takes note of anomalies flagged by CAG