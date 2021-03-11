Bihar to undertake socio-economic survey of all castes, communities in state

Patna, June 1
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said his government will undertake a “socio-economic survey of all castes and communities” in the state, following the Centre's reluctance to conduct a caste census nationally.
Talking to reporters here after chairing an all-party meeting, Kumar said the necessary cabinet clearance for the mammoth exercise will be given soon.
He asserted that “all parties unanimously supported” the proposed move and replied in the negative when asked if he faced any opposition.
At the meeting, leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav represented the RJD while the BJP, which has been facing accusations following the Centre's refusal, had Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishor Prasad and state unit chief Sanjay Jailswal among its representatives.
Yadav, while interacting with journalists, demanded that the Centre provide financial help to Bihar in conducting the exercise, which is likely to incur heavy expenditure.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala death LIVE updates: Police to question jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi; SIT reconstituted
SSP said different police teams, including the cyber cell, w...
Enforcement Directorate summons Sonia Gandhi, Rahul in National Herald case
Sonia summoned on June 8; Rahul, currently abroad, receives ...
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly hints at new beginning; has not resigned from cricket board, clarifies secretary Jay Shah
Ganguly in his tweet said he is embarking on a new journey, ...
'Sidhu Moosewala was our brother'; in Facebook post, Neeraj Bawana gang threatens retaliatory attack, says 'will give results in 2 days'
Lawrence Bishnoi moves Delhi High Court fearing fake encount...
Lawrence Bishnoi moves Punjab and Haryana High Court after withdrawing plea from Delhi High Court
Bishnoi apprehends fake encounter by Punjab Police