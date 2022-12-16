Bilawal Bhutto's remarks against PM Modi: BJP to protest against Pakistan across state capitals on December 17

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 16

The ruling BJP will hold nationwide protests against Pakistan and its foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto on Saturday, and will burn the latter’s effigies.

Slamming Bhutto’s comments, the BJP said, the “reprehensible and uncalled for remarks have further lowered the image of Pakistan on the global platform. Let Pakistan not forget that their students were evacuated from war hit Ukraine under the protection of the Indian Tricolour.”

The BJP slammed Bhutto’s remark as highly derogatory and defamatory.

“The remark has been made to remain in power, mislead the world and divert global attention from Pakistan’s collapsing economy, lawlessness and anarchy, and simmering differences in the Pakistani army, its deteriorating global relations and the fact that Pakistan has become the major sanctuary for terrorists. What more can be expected from Pakistan’s foreign minister which reflects his and his government’s desperation and mental bankruptcy?” asked the BJP, after ministers Anurag Thakur and Meenakshi Lekhi condemned Bhutto’s remarks as a “sign of intellectual bankruptcy.”

Noting that Bhutto had crossed all limits of decency in public life, the BJP asked if the Pakistan foreign minister “even had the stature to comment on PM Modi, under whose leadership India has left an indelible mark on various global fora, while Pakistan faces ridicule and insult on international platforms.”

