Bilkis Bano case: All 11 life imprisonment convicts released under Gujarat government’s remission policy

Bano, who was five months pregnant at that time, was gang-raped and seven members of her family were killed

Bilkis Bano case: All 11 life imprisonment convicts released under Gujarat government’s remission policy

Photo for representation. — iStock

PTI

Godhra, August 15

All the eleven convicts sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2002 post-Godhra Bilkis Bano gang rape case on Monday walked out of the Godhra sub-jail after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy, an official said.

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mumbai on January 21, 2008, sentenced the eleven accused to life imprisonment on the charge of gang rape and murder of seven members of Bilkis Bano’s family. Their conviction was later upheld by the Bombay High Court.

These convicts had served more than 15 years in jail after which one of them approached the Supreme Court with a plea for his premature release.

The apex court had directed the Gujarat government to look into the issue of remission of his sentence following which the government formed a committee, said Panchmahals Collector Sujal Mayatra, who headed the panel.

“A committee formed a few months back took a unanimous decision in favour of remission of all the 11 convicts in the case. The recommendation was sent to the state government, and yesterday we received the orders for their release,” said Mayatra.

Bilkis Bano’s family members were attacked by a mob at Randhikpur village in Limkheda taluka of the Dahod district during the post-Godhra riots on March 3, 2002.

Bilkis Bano, who was five months pregnant at that time, was gang-raped and seven members of her family were killed. Six other members managed to run away, the court was told.

The accused in the case were arrested in 2004.

The trial began in Ahmedabad. However, after Bilkis Bano expressed apprehensions that witnesses could be harmed and the evidence collected by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) tampered with, the Supreme Court transferred the case to Mumbai in August 2004.

The special CBI court on January 21, 2008, sentenced the eleven accused to life imprisonment on the charge of gang rape and murder of seven members of Bilkis Bano’s family.

In its 2018 order upholding the conviction of the accused persons, the Bombay High Court also set aside the acquittal of seven persons in the case.

The 11 convicts who were granted premature release are Jaswantbhai Nai, Govindbhai Nai, Shailesh Bhatt, Radhesham Shah, Bipin Chandra Joshi, Kesarbhai Vohania, Pradeep Mordhiya, Bakabhai Vohania, Rajubhai Soni, Mitesh Bhatt, and Ramesh Chandana.

One of them, Radheshyam Shah, had approached the Gujarat High Court seeking remission of the sentence under sections 432 and 433 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The high court dismissed his plea while observing that the “appropriate government” to decide about his remission is Maharashtra and not Gujarat.

Shah then filed a plea in the Supreme Court pleading that he had been in jail for 15 years and 4 months without remission as of April 1, 2022.

In its order dated May 13, the top court stated that since the crime was committed in Gujarat, the state of Gujarat was the appropriate government to examine Shah’s application.

The SC directed the Gujarat government to consider the application for premature release in terms of the policy dated July 9, 1992 and may decide within two months.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Devas files petition in US against Nirmala Sitharaman

2
Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Mohali schools to be closed on August 16

3
Punjab 75 Years of Partiiton

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers

4
Nation 76th Independence Day

‘Shed colonial traces, take pride in roots’: PM Modi calls for a developed India by 2047

5
Patiala

Mahatma Gandhi's 'adopted daughter' from Patiala who risked her life to stop riots

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Father points finger at son's fellow artistes

7
Punjab

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

8
Nation

IndiGo flight delayed by 6 hours after female flyer spots ‘bomber’ message in fellow passenger’s phone

9
Himachal

Adani group announces apple procurement prices

10
Punjab

CM Bhagwant Mann says state government committed to make ‘Rangla Punjab’

Don't Miss

View All
Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition
Amritsar 75 YEARS PARTITION

Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition

Turning obstacles into opportunities
Punjab

Turning obstacles into opportunities

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony
Punjab

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda
Punjab

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers
Punjab 75 Years of Partiiton

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi
Haryana

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
Trending

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Himachal

Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

Top News

Nitish Kumar cabinet expansion on Tuesday; nearly 30 ministers to be inducted

Nitish Kumar cabinet expansion on Tuesday; nearly 30 ministers to be inducted

Congress’ state in-charge says the party is tipped to get th...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on I-Day

‘Shed colonial traces, take pride in roots’: PM Modi calls for a developed India by 2047

Launches attack against nepotism and graft; seeks collective...

Self-obsessed government hell-bent on trivialising sacrifices of freedom fighters: Sonia Gandhi

Self-obsessed government hell-bent on trivialising sacrifices of freedom fighters: Sonia Gandhi

Says Congress will oppose attempts to put leaders like Gandh...

Jawan’s body found 38 years after he went missing in Siachen; disc bearing Army number helps in identification

Jawan's body found 38 years after he went missing in Siachen; disc bearing Army number helps in identification

Chandrashekhar Harbola was part of a 20-member troop that wa...

Cop, civilian injured in two grenade attacks in Kashmir on Independence Day

Cop, civilian injured in two grenade attacks in Kashmir on Independence Day

One attack occurred at a minority habitation in Chadoora in ...

Cities

View All

DCP, SSP (Vigilance) to be awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service

DCP, SSP (Vigilance) to be awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service

1992 fake encounter: Hope convicted Punjab cops will be given exemplary punishment, say families

Punjabi poet Gurbhajan Gill’s book on Indo-Pak friendship released

Farmers protest 5% GST on food items

'Akhand path' in memory of those killed during Partition begins at Golden Temple

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

Chandigarh schools to be closed on August 16

Chandigarh, Mohali schools to be closed on August 16

Two youths returning from Night Food Street attacked in Chandigarh

Patriotic fervour sweeps Chandigarh

Rain lashes Chandigarh, commuters hassled

Zirakpur roads waterlogged after rain

Free education, healthcare not freebies, can eliminate poverty: Kejriwal

Free education, healthcare not freebies, can eliminate poverty: Kejriwal

World Punjabi Organisation takes out march in Delhi

Delhi BJP leader among six booked for taking out Tiranga Yatra during VIP carcade rehearsal

Alliance Air to connect Delhi with Chandigarh, Kullu

Expect light rain in Capital today: India Meteorological Department

Nearly 6K head of cattle infected, but vaccine eludes many villages

Lumpy skin disease: Nearly 6K head of cattle infected in Jalandhar, but vaccine eludes many villages

Unhappy with GST raids, Jalandhar bizmen meet AAP MLAs Sheetal Angural, Raman Arora

Mithapur welcomes its heroes

Jalandhar traffic police issue advisory for I-Day

Jalandhar gets Integrated Command & Control Centre, digital library

3K cops, 1,100 cameras to keep strict vigil in Ludhiana district

3K cops, 1,100 cameras to keep strict vigil in Ludhiana district

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers

Ludhiana: Dugri residents face water crisis

PUNBUS contractual staff begin 3-day strike

Partition: Owe my life to Muslim couple, says writer Dr Kewal Dheer

Mahatma’s ‘adopted daughter’ from Patiala who risked her life to stop riots

Mahatma Gandhi's 'adopted daughter' from Patiala who risked her life to stop riots

Patiala bank heist: 11 days after minor walked away with Rs 35L, cops recover Rs 33.5L

Now, ED demands details of Punjabi University's UGC scholarship funds 'scam'

Patiala district to get five mohalla clinics in first phase

Patiala MC uses waste products to decorate roundabouts