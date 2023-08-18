Bilkis Bano case: SC questions selective remission to convicts

New Delhi: Even as the Gujarat Government on Thursday defended the premature release of 11 men convicted of raping Bilkis Bano and killing her family members during the 2002 riots, the Supreme Court said “why is the policy of remission being applied selectively? Opportunity to reform and reintegrate must be given to every prisoner, not only to a few prisoners”. tns
‘Most wanted’ gold smuggler held on return from Riyadh
New Delhi: The NIA on Thursday said it has arrested a Rajasthan man wanted in a case related to the seizure of 18.56 kg of gold bars, being smuggled from Saudi Arabia, at the Jaipur airport in 2020. Mohabbat Ali was had been on the run since September 2020. A Red Corner Notice and a Look Out Circular were issued against him. TNS
Coast Guard to aid of Chinese who suffered cardiac arrest
Jaipur: Indian Coast Guard has successfully conducted medical evacuation of a Chinese national from a Panama flagged research vessel around 200 km in Arabian sea off Mumbai on the intervening night of August 16-17. Yin Weigyang onboard the vessel had cardiac attack and required urgent medical attention. tns
US envoy for cyberspace to visit India from August 17
New Delhi: US Ambassador at Large for Cyberspace and Digital Policy Nathaniel Fick will travel to India from August 17 to 20 as head of the US delegation to the G20 Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting. He will highlight US views on digital economy topics, including priority areas set by India’s G20 presidency.
#Bilkis Bano #Bilkis Bano gang rape case #Gujarat #Supreme Court
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: 44K in 130 Punjab villages hit by flood, 9,000 shifted, Gurdaspur bears brunt
Pong, Bhakra water released 2nd day in row | 2 kids drown | ...
National Green Tribunal had flagged Shimla's vulnerability
On Aug 22, SC may examine Development Plan draft
Sikh man charged with stabbing 2 people at community event in London’s Southall
Gurpreet Singh, 25, appears at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court, ...
Villagers in Punjab's Mukerian come to each other's rescue in times of distress
People face difficulties as water level rises