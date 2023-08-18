Bilkis Bano case: SC questions selective remission to convicts

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Even as the Gujarat Government on Thursday defended the premature release of 11 men convicted of raping Bilkis Bano and killing her family members during the 2002 riots, the Supreme Court said “why is the policy of remission being applied selectively? Opportunity to reform and reintegrate must be given to every prisoner, not only to a few prisoners”. tns

‘Most wanted’ gold smuggler held on return from Riyadh

New Delhi: The NIA on Thursday said it has arrested a Rajasthan man wanted in a case related to the seizure of 18.56 kg of gold bars, being smuggled from Saudi Arabia, at the Jaipur airport in 2020. Mohabbat Ali was had been on the run since September 2020. A Red Corner Notice and a Look Out Circular were issued against him. TNS

Coast Guard to aid of Chinese who suffered cardiac arrest

Jaipur: Indian Coast Guard has successfully conducted medical evacuation of a Chinese national from a Panama flagged research vessel around 200 km in Arabian sea off Mumbai on the intervening night of August 16-17. Yin Weigyang onboard the vessel had cardiac attack and required urgent medical attention. tns

US envoy for cyberspace to visit India from August 17

New Delhi: US Ambassador at Large for Cyberspace and Digital Policy Nathaniel Fick will travel to India from August 17 to 20 as head of the US delegation to the G20 Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting. He will highlight US views on digital economy topics, including priority areas set by India’s G20 presidency.

