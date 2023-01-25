Bilkis’ plea against release of convicts not heard

New Delhi: The hearing on Bilkis Bano’s plea challenging remission of sentence of 11 convicts in the gang-rape case, could not be held in the SC as judges were hearing a matter related to euthanasia.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court grants interim bail to Ashish Mishra for 8 weeks in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case
A Bench led by Justice Surya Kant -- which had on January 19...
AK Antony's son resigns from all Congress posts following uproar over tweet against BBC documentary
Says can’t be a ‘chamcha’ peddling destructive narratives
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case in which 17 people were killed
Because of 'lack of evidence', the court acquitted all the 2...