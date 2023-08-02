Bill allowing Delhi L-G final say tabled in Lok Sabha; 'undemocratic': Opposition

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, August 1

The Union Government on Tuesday tabled a Bill in the Lok Sabha to replace the contentious Delhi services ordinance. The Bill, if passed, will give parliamentary sanction to the Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) to exercise administrative control over the officialdom in the Delhi Government.

In other states, such powers wrest with the Chief Minister. In case of Delhi, Parliament is empowered to make laws for the state, hence the Bill is in the LS.

The ordinance has been challenged by the Delhi Government in the Supreme Court, where it is scheduled to be heard on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai tabled The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, amid protests by Opposition MPs. Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted “any Opposition to this Bill has no constitutional basis and is politically motivated. There is no reason for the Opposition to cite parliamentary procedure.” Parliament was empowered to make laws for Delhi, Shah added.

The AAP termed the Bill most “undemocratic” piece of paper ever tabled in Parliament and asserted it would replace democracy with “babucracy”.

The Bill, if passed, will reverse the effect of the Supreme Court verdict on May 11 that gave the Delhi Government control over administrative services.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Chowdhury, while discussing the introduction of the Bill, opposed it, saying: “The Bill vindicates outrageous infringement of the government on the territory of states. It aims to curb the powers of the Delhi Government.” Opposing the Bill, TMC’s Saugata Roy said: “The SC passed a judgment and now the Bill has been brought to override it.”

Transfer, vigilance matters with L-G

L-G to have sole discretion in deciding matters related to staff, postings, transfer, vigilance

Provides for setting up CM-led National Capital Civil Service Authority

If L-G differs with its recommendations, ‘decision of L-G shall be final’

Clauses added to Article 239AA providing for special provisions with respect to UT of Delhi

Article provides for Centre’s participation in Delhi’s administrative affairs

