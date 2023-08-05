Bill empowering tri-services’ commanders passed in Lok Sabha

Ajay Banerjee
New Delhi, August 4
In a step indicating creation of theatre commands, the Lok Sabha on Friday passed a Bill that seeks to empower the commander-in-chief and the officer-in-command of inter-services organisations with disciplinary and administrative powers over personnel from other forces serving in such establishments.
Aims of the Bill
- Effective discipline in inter-service establishments by the heads of inter-services organisations
- No requirement of reverting personnel under disciplinary proceedings to their parent service units
- Expeditious disposal of cases of indiscipline
- Saving public money and time by avoiding multiple proceedings
- Greater integration and jointness among the three services
The Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023, is a long-awaited reform especially after the appointment the Chief of Defence Staff. The move comes 22 years after India created its first tri-service command — the Andaman and Nicobar Command.
Bill giving IIM audit powers to Prez gets nod
The Lok Sabha on Friday passed a Bill seeking to entrust the management accountability of the IIMs with the President, who will be a Visitor and have powers to audit their functioning, remove directors and nominate a member in the selection committee. The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was tabled by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. TNS
Theatre commands, which entail having a single commander leading the personnel from the three armed forces, are expected to be announced soon. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while piloting the Bill in the Lok Sabha, said it was part of a series of military reforms being undertaken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.
Separate Acts
At present, the armed forces personnel are governed by their specific Service Acts — Army Act, 1950; Navy Act, 1957; and the Air Force Act, 1950
A Parliamentary Standing Committee, in its report on July 21, had okayed plans to bring in the law. The personnel of the Indian Air Force, Army and the Navy are governed under the Air Force Act, 1950, the Army Act, 1950, and the Navy Act, 1957, respectively.
The Bill does not propose any change to the existing Service Acts, rules and regulations. Service personnel, when serving in an inter-services organisation, will continue to be governed by their respective Service Acts. However, the Bill will empower heads of the inter-services organisations to exercise all disciplinary and administrative powers as per the existing Acts of the three services. At present, a tri-service commander has no role in the administration of justice against any of his subordinates. Personnel posted to tri-services organisations, while facing disciplinary proceedings, if any, are reverted to their parent service.
