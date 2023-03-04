Bill Gates praises India's progress in different sectors

PTI

New Delhi, March 4

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates has commended the progress India is making in fields like health, development and climate and said the country is showing what is possible when investment is made in innovation.

He also praised India for its "amazing ability to manufacture lots of safe, effective and affordable vaccines, some of them supported by the Gates Foundation" and said they saved millions of lives during the covid-19 pandemic and prevented other diseases around the world.

Gates, who is co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday during his trip to India.

He said in a write-up, "At a time when the world has so many challenges, it's inspiring to visit a dynamic and creative place like India."

Although he didn't travel much over the past three years because of the pandemic, Gates said he had been in touch with Modi, especially about developing covid vaccines and investing in India's health systems.

#bill gates #Microsoft #narendra modi