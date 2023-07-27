Bill in Parliament for multiple use of birth certificate

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 26

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai today introduced in the Lok Sabha an amendment Bill to allow the use of the birth certificate as a single document for a host of services, including admission to an educational institution, appointment to a government job and getting an Aadhaar number.

In the statement of objects and reasons of the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023, it is said it would also help create a national and state-level database of registered births and deaths, which eventually would ensure efficient and transparent delivery of public services and social benefits and digital registration.

Congress MP Manish Tewari, however, opposed the introduction of the Bill, claiming the House lacked “legislative competence to do so”. He alleged that the Bill transgressed the right to privacy and separation of power and suffered from the malady of excessive delegation. But the Bill was eventually introduced by voice vote and would be considered for debate at a later date.

The Union Minister said the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, had not been amended since its inception. Once the amendment Bill was approved, it would facilitate insertion of provisions for digital registration and electronic delivery of certificate of births and deaths to create a national and state-level database. It would help in updating other databases, resulting in transparent delivery of public services and social benefits, the minister said.

Single document, host of services

Admission to an educational institution

Appointment to a government job

Issuance of driving licence

Registration of marriage

Preparation of voter list

Getting an Aadhaar number

Database of births, deaths

#Lok Sabha