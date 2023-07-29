Bill on private mining of critical minerals gets nod

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 28

The Lok Sabha on Friday passed three Bills within 30 minutes, including the Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023, which allows private sector to mine six atomic minerals including lithium and deep seated minerals like gold and silver.

Audit powers for Prez in IIM (amendment) Bill New Delhi: The President will be Visitor to the IIMs with powers to audit their functioning, order probe and appoint as well as remove directors, according to the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023, introduced in Lok Sabha on Friday. TNS

Out of 12 atomic minerals, six that will be opened for private sector exploration are - lithium (used extensively in the manufacture of batteries for electric vehicles); beryllium, niobium, titanium, tantalum and zirconium. These six minerals have been removed from the list of critical minerals. The Mines Bill states, "These minerals have various applications in space industry, electronics, communications, energy sector, electric batteries and are critical in net-zero emission commitment of India."

The Bill also seeks to allow private players in mining of deep-seated minerals such as gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, nickel, cobalt and platinum which are difficult and expensive to explore. The share of deep-seated minerals in total mineral production in India currently is low with huge import dependence which is sought to be reduced.

While Mines and Minerals Bill was passed after a brief discussion, the other two — The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill 2023 and The National Dental Commission Bill 2023 were clubbed together and passed without deliberations even as the opposition sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response on Manipur violence and his presence in the House.

Earlier the IIM (Amendment) Bill was also introduced in LS which was eventually adjourned for the day with opposition MPs sloganeering in the well and terming passage of Bills as “illegal” with a debate on no-confidence motion against the government yet to be listed. Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi, while piloting the Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill, called it a “game changer”.

The Nursing Bill provides for the regulation and maintenance of standards of education and services by nursing and midwifery professionals, assessment of institutions, maintenance of national and state registers, and creation of a system to improve access, research and development, and adoption of latest scientific advancement.

The National Dental Bill will regulate the profession of dentistry, provide quality and affordable dental education and make high quality oral healthcare accessible.

#Lok Sabha