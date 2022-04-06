Bill to ban funding of weapons of mass destruction in Lok Sabha

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 5

The government on Tuesday introduced in the Lok Sabha the Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022, to prohibit financing of any activity in relation to WMD and to empower itself to act against financiers of such activities.

The Bill, moved by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, aims to achieve three objectives — prohibit financing of activities linked to WMD, empower the Centre to freeze, seize or attach funds, financial assets or economic resources for preventing such financing and prohibit making available funds, financial assets or economic resources for any prohibited activity in relation to weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems.

The Bill says, “No one will finance any activity which is prohibited under this Act or under the UNSC or any other relevant Act in relation to the WMD.”

