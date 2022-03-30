Bimstec members must unite to fight extremism: EAM Jaishankar at summit

New Delhi, March 29
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today said the BIMSTEC member states must collectively combat terrorism and violent extremism as he emphasised India’s commitment to intensify and expand areas of cooperation in sectors like connectivity, energy and maritime security.
Editorial: Lankan crisis
At the 18th ministerial meeting of the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) in Colombo, Jaishankar also touched the Ukraine issue saying the international system was passing through a challenging phase. “The Covid challenges had not yet fully abated and here we have the Ukraine developments adding to international disquiet,” he said.
The minister said the maintenance of international peace and security and even stability could no longer be taken for granted. “We must recognise that we face headwinds, both from the global economy and in some cases from within our own domestic economies,” he warned.
Listing out what all would be inked tomorrow when the leaders hold the BIMSTEC summit, he said cooperation on port facilities, ferry services, coastal shipping, grid connectivity and movement of motor vehicles were key. Besides India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan are members of the grouping.
“Tomorrow, our leaders will adopt the BIMSTEC charter. This is a landmark achievement in our effort to develop the institutional architecture for BIMSTEC,” said Jaishankar. Sources said this would formally state the grouping’s purpose and principles and lay down the basic institutional architecture for working. The BIMSTEC Master Plan for transport connectivity will be a document framework, which can help align transportation and connectivity networks. “It will enable the establishment of a coastal shipping ecosystem, of port facilities and ferry services in the Bay of Bengal...,” the minister said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ludhiana blast case: NIA teams carry out search operation in Khanna
Sources said NIA team was conducting raid at the old house o...
Ex-journalist among 2 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter
Police said Rayees Ahmad Bhat had been a journalist previous...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 5.60
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 101.01 per litre as against...
Biden's point-person on Russian sanctions to visit India today to discuss 'consequences' of war against Ukraine: White House
Singh's trip coincides with the visit of Russian Foreign Min...